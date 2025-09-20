South Africa close days action with highest score of the day (images from today’s NWYC action)

Day one of matches at the Netball World Youth Cup continued with Tonga taking on Wales at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

The other scheduled match, which was due to see England begin their campaign, was cancelled after Sri Lanka failed to arrive in Gibraltar. England were awarded the two points.

Tonga, backed by a lively crowd, pulled back goals to close the gap that Wales had opened.

The third quarter was an intense affair, with Tonga playing an aggressive, no-leniency style to claw it back to 33–41, having at one stage trailed by more than thirteen points.

It was a fiercely contested match where the so-called “no-contact” sport was clearly anything but, as many watching soon realised. An enthralling encounter produced exciting moments, with Wales looking strong but their resolve tested by a determined Tonga side intent on one objective: to make a comeback and win.

A strong start by Tonga in the fourth quarter, scoring the first goal, was met by an equally strong response from Wales, who struck three consecutive goals to widen the gap.

The Tercentenary Sports Hall was buzzing as both sides pushed hard into the final ten minutes.

Tonga, however, began to tire as Wales protected their lead and extended their advantage. Misplaced passes crept into Tonga’s game, allowing Wales to stretch to a 35–47 lead.

A disciplined Wales forced Tonga into overplaying, at times even passing backwards as their progress stalled.

Wales finished with a 40–58 victory, doubling their goal difference in the final quarter compared to where it had stood at the end of the third.

Adding to the occasion, Tonga’s fans filled the sports hall with beautiful singing, creating an electric atmosphere.

Later at the Europa Sports Hall, South Africa faced Barbados. South Africa led from early on, though Barbados stalled their momentum in the first quarter with combative play.

The South Africans soon settled into their rhythm and by halftime held a commanding 54–15 lead. The margin was now too great to be cut, even with the bravest of efforts. Barbados were sliced open by South Africa’s powerful response.

South Africa went on to record the most convincing victory of the day with the highest scoreline, though Barbados fought to the end and managed to slow their opponents in the final quarter.

Final score: South Africa 102–27 Barbados.

At the Tercentenary Sports Hall, the final match of the day proved a much tighter contest as Fiji faced Trinidad and Tobago.

Fiji gained the early advantage, opening an eight-goal lead which they protected midway through the second quarter. They held firm to go into halftime 26–19 ahead, though Trinidad and Tobago’s pace continued to unsettle them.

Fiji came out strong in the third quarter, extending their lead quickly to double figures. Trinidad and Tobago responded well for a period, going toe-to-toe, but Fiji pushed their advantage to 42–29 by the end of the quarter — a demoralising margin for their opponents.

The fourth quarter saw a valiant fightback from Trinidad and Tobago, but Fiji remained focused and maintained their momentum against the high press. They closed the day’s action with a 53–40 victory.

All Images courtesy NWYC2025