South Africa show why they are considered a powerhouse in African netball beating Malawi in NWYC

Malawi, fresh from their stunning last-second win over Trinidad and Tobago the previous day, faced a South African side already proving themselves to be one of the region’s powerhouses. The afternoon session across both venues brought together regional rivals: at Europa, the Caribbean giants clashed, while at the Tercentenary Sports Hall it was Africa’s turn to showcase its netball talent — a unique opportunity for local fans to enjoy.

It was one of the tightest starts of the tournament, with Malawi edging ahead only for South Africa to respond immediately. The score ticked over quickly: 1–1, 2–2, then 3–3 within the opening three minutes. South Africa soon found their rhythm and pulled clear, leading 7–3. Malawi kept themselves in contention, warning their opponents that they were not to be underestimated, but South Africa proved sharper under the post, stretching their lead to 10–4 while having to battle for every point.

With four minutes left in the first quarter, South Africa began to grow in confidence, extending their lead to 12–7. The all-African clash highlighted the high tempo that has come to define the region’s netball. At the break, South Africa led 16–9.

The match, streamed live on YouTube and Netpass, drew impressive numbers, with over 5,500 viewers watching on YouTube at one point, while the Caribbean encounter taking place simultaneously attracted around 1,000.

Nerves crept in during the second quarter, and passing errors gave Malawi a chance to close the gap to 16–13, with South Africa failing to score in the first three minutes. They eventually broke the drought, but Malawi struck back instantly to keep within touching distance. For a brief spell, both matches at Tercentenary and Europa were locked at similar scores — 18–14 and 19–15 — giving fans in Gibraltar simultaneous drama from two regions.

South Africa held firm, keeping Malawi three goals behind before doubling their lead to 24–18 in the final three minutes of the half. A stolen pass added two quick goals, pushing the lead to 26–18. Another late surge saw South Africa drive further clear, finishing the half 29–19.

They came out of the halftime break even stronger, piling on four quick goals to make it 33–19. A turnover and another strike saw them push to 34, then 35, while Malawi remained stuck on 19. Though Malawi managed a reply, their attack faltered and their players slowed, leaving them trailing 40–22 with eight minutes left in the third quarter. South Africa exploited the gaps with wide, patient passing, stretching Malawi and building their lead to 43–24. By the end of the quarter, South Africa were firmly in control at 44–27.

The final quarter started the same way, South Africa racing to a 48–28 lead within two minutes. Malawi, out of steam, went scoreless for much of the quarter as South Africa surged to 53–28. Struggling for fluidity and unable to regain a foothold, Malawi were left chasing shadows. South Africa cruised through the closing stages, sealing a commanding 64–33 victory.