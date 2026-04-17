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Fri 17th Apr, 2026

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Sports

A tough week for Gibraltar but the wins keep coming in Nations Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
17th April 2026

Gibraltar's Ladies B ended Tuesday's session with a defeat against Scotland B, losing 20–5.

Wednesday started well for Gibraltar, with the morning sessions seeing more wins for the local teams.

The Men's B1 team beat Spain's B1 team 17–4. It was a much different story for the Men's B2 team, who came up against a strong Scotland B side, losing 20–5.

In the Men's A, Gibraltar came face to face with Northern Ireland in a clash decided by a single frame, with Northern Ireland winning 13–12.

Gibraltar's Masters B1 were, however, on form, securing an 18–7 victory against Australia Masters B. The Gibraltar Masters B were nevertheless to fall to Wales Masters B 17–8.

In the Men's B team event, Gibraltar's B2 suffered a 22–3 defeat against Wales B1, whilst Gibraltar B1 came close but not close enough, falling to Spain B by a solitary frame in a 13–12 defeat.

Gibraltar's Men's B did manage to grab a win, beating Catalonia Men's B 13–12.

There was no such luck in the Men's A, where Gibraltar were defeated by the much-fancied Wales Men's A 20–5.

The Seniors B also faced defeat at the hands of Scotland B, losing 21–4. Gibraltar did, however, celebrate another victory, with Seniors B1 beating Australia Seniors B 13–12.

In the women's category, the strong start by Gibraltar A seemed to come to an end, with Gibraltar losing by a solitary frame to Ireland 13–12.

It was not the end of Wednesday's victories for Gibraltar, though, with the Men's B2 side beating Australia B1 14–11. The Grand Masters A team also secured a win against Australia A, 11–4.

The Grand Masters B1 team followed this up with a win on Thursday morning against Australia Masters B1, 17–8. The Men's B1 team also beat Wales B1 13–12.

One of the notable wins on Thursday came from the ladies, whose A team bounced back to beat Mexico Ladies 19–6. The Men's B1 team also won 13–12 against Australia B1.

The celebrations continued with Gibraltar Seniors A beating Belgium Seniors A 13–12.

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