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Mon 5th Oct, 2026

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UK/Spain News

Spain's Pedro Sanchez calls general election on November 29

Image via La Moncloa.

By Chronicle Staff
5th October 2026

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called a general election for November 29.

Mr Sanchez made the announcement on Monday after his government was defeated in parliament on Friday in votes on two key housing decrees and against the backdrop of street protests in cities around Spain.

The measures included protections against evictions and restrictions on property speculation but were defeated when Catalan separatist party Junts withdrew early backing for the decrees and joined the Partido Popular and far-right Vox in opposing them.

The timing of the election gives Mr Sanchez an opportunity to campaign on widespread anger over Spain’s housing crisis, with protests intensifying and leading unions UGT and CCOO announcing a general strike.

But the Socialists have been mired in allegations of corruption and have faced fierce criticism over migration policies and the government's handling of the Ceuta crisis.

Pollsters had expected Mr Sanchez to lose the 2023 election but he managed to build a minority coalition government that has remained in office on the back shifting alliances with regional and left-wing parties, though it has not passed a budget since that year.

Ahead of the November 29 election, the electoral arithmetic at present favours the right.

Recent polls favour a PP/Vox government, with the PP leading and Vox gaining support. A poll by 40dB for El País and Cadena SER on Monday gave the PP and Vox a total of 50% support, with 35.7% for PSOE, Sumar and Podemos.

Mr Sanchez spent the weekend consulting with his party and political allies before dispelling doubts and announcing in a televised inisterial address from La Moncloa that he would go to the polls next month.

In his address to the nation, Mr Sanchez acknowledged that his government had made mistakes and had not achieved everything it had set out to do.

But he referred to a term in office defined by international challenges and fierce opposition in parliament, insisting that despite this pressure Spain had a growing economy and was “a global example of peace, feminism and prosperity”.

“You must decide whether you want to join that far-right wave that rolls back progress wherever it governs, or whether you want Spain to remain a bastion of openness, social justice and environmental responsibility,” he told voters.

Opposition parties in Spain say Mr Sanchez has failed the country, where political discourse has become increasingly confrontational as the Socialists face multiple allegations of corruption and criticism over their handling of the Ceuta migration crisis.

The prospect of an early election was being closely monitored in Gibraltar because the European Parliament is due to vote on the UK/EU treaty on December 14, with the agreement still in provisional implementation.

The early vote in Spain is unlikely to impact on the EU’s ratification process, which is already under way and produced clear indications of wide support for the agreement during a debate last month in the European Parliament.

Even if the vote results in a change of government, the outgoing administration would remain in office in a caretaker capacity until a successor was sworn in, a process that normally takes several weeks.

But a November election will raise questions here about how a right-wing government in Madrid could impact the practical implementation of the treaty and the political cooperation underpinning it.

While all sides have so far demonstrated a willingness to make the treaty work, the question for Gibraltar is whether the same goodwill would endure under a PP/Vox government in Madrid.

Both the PP and Vox have made clear they oppose the agreement, though the Spanish government cannot unilaterally pull out of the agreement.

The treaty is between the UK and the EU and would have to call on Brussels if it wants to end the agreement once it is ratified.

Likewise any failure by Spain to implement its obligations would ultimately engage the EU’s responsibility and trigger the treaty’s dispute mechanisms.

That would place any dispute beyond the cross-border relationship between Gibraltar and Spain, at a time when the EU and the UK are rebuilding their post-Brexit relations against the wider context of war in Ukraine and the Middle East.

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