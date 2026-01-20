Special Olympics Gibraltar Hosts Landmark Inclusion Training Seminar

Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) successfully organised a pioneering Unified Schools Training Seminar on January 14, bringing together nearly all primary, middle and senior school Physical Education teachers. The full-day event, held at the Sunborn Hotel, marked a significant step forward in advancing inclusion in schools and promoting the Special Olympics Global Coalition for Inclusion in Sport, which Gibraltar was among the early signatories of.

The training was led by Jenni Hackinnen from Special Olympics Europe Eurasia (SOEE), who visited Gibraltar at the invitation of SOG. The session focused on fostering greater inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in educational settings, building on existing school efforts while providing practical tools and insights to enhance inclusive practices. Participants explored ways to integrate inclusive sports activities into school curricula, with opportunities available for collaboration between schools and SOG, including the use of the SOG Sports Complex.

A total of 36 attendees participated, including PE teachers, SOG athlete leaders in training, and key dignitaries including Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP and Ms Monique Bacarese Hamilton, education advisor.

SOG National Director Annie Risso emphasised the collaborative spirit of the day: “Working together with our schools, SOG and educators will learn more about inclusion while building bridges and networks for the future. This event allowed us to gain valuable perspectives on how inclusion is viewed and implemented in our educational system.”

Minister Santos highlighted the event’s importance in turning global commitments into local action: “Today marks another important milestone following the signing of the Special Olympics Global Coalition for Inclusion in Sport last year. Through close collaboration with Minister Cortes, Minister Bruzon, the GSLA, and the Department of Education, we are strengthening the connection between inclusive education and inclusive sport, ensuring that opportunity starts early and is sustained throughout life. This first training session turns commitment into action. It reinforces a clear message: inclusion is not an aspiration — it is a responsibility. Together, we are building systems that allow people of all abilities to participate, thrive, and belong in sport.”

The seminar featured educational sessions and interactive sports elements designed to demonstrate practical inclusion strategies.

This event represented a key milestone in SOG’s ongoing mission to promote acceptance, empowerment, and full participation for individuals with IDD through sport. SOG said it looked forward to continued partnerships with schools and government to create a more inclusive community for all.

