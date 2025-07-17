Sports programme continues finding ways to improve on its success

There were changes to the summer sports programme—changes that, for neutral observers and parents alike, were a welcome sight. After many years of running the programme, it was clear that much had been learned. From the moment parents entered the facilities early in the morning, there was a noticeable improvement in how easily they could find where their child would be going.

One of the more popular changes, introduced last year and maintained this year, was the shift in timing. The new schedule, which mirrors the school’s half-day format, provided parents with a seamless transition between school and summer activities.

But the improvements extended beyond the obvious. Some were more subtle, yet just as important, offering a greater sense of organisation and discipline for both parents and organisers.

Six clearly labelled tables for each year group allowed for a faster and more efficient sign-in process. So efficient, in fact, that five minutes before the programme was due to start, all tables were already empty—on a day when every child was scheduled to arrive at the same venue.

Safety was also given a boost. Orange barriers were set up outside the MUGA at Bayside Sports Complex, preventing vehicles from entering areas where children were gathering. This not only created a safe pedestrian zone but also discouraged the old habit of parents leaving their cars behind while running quick errands. The common excuses of “I forgot the time” no longer held sway, and the overall environment was one of improved safety and discipline.

All of this was supported by a large group of volunteers and GSLA personnel, ready and available to assist with the early morning intake.

The programme, already known for its high standard of preparation—including safeguarding training, first aid, and leader assessments—continued to raise the bar. Feedback from previous years had been taken on board and was clearly being addressed.

The MUGA was filled with the sounds of young voices, excited shouts, and laughter. Children were ready to dive into hours of fun and games, all within a well-organised and safe environment.

There was a calm, disciplined feel to the morning. The training of volunteers and leaders, now supported by SLEs (Supported Learning Educators), mirrored the support children receive in schools. This added an extra layer of serenity, even amid the noise and excitement of summer play.

Parents arrived and left with ease, reassured by the structured environment and the knowledge that their children were being cared for with the same attention and professionalism as during the school term. Gates were monitored and kept closed, ensuring no unauthorised visitors entered and no child wandered out.

Concerns about the recent heatwave were also proactively addressed. Lessons from previous years had clearly paid off. Shaded zones were set up throughout the venue, with children rotated through these areas regularly to ensure they could cool down. Volunteers were equipped with spray bottles filled with water, always on hand to mist children as needed during the hotter morning hours.

With 600 children already registered—and more arriving daily—the success of this year’s summer sports programme was evident. Even more telling was the increasing number of young people volunteering to become leaders. This week, the first group of would-be leaders began their induction course, delivered by the GSLA and assessed by former leaders.

In fact, the success of the programme had created a new challenge: such was the interest in the induction course that the GSLA had to split participants into two groups to maintain quality and manage numbers effectively.

While this added some logistical pressure, it was a welcome problem for the Head of the Sports Programme, Michelle Turner, who smiled as she explained why she was dashing around.

What one official jokingly called “organised chaos” was, in truth, an energetic and exciting atmosphere—part structure, part joy—just what one would hope for in a school-style setting infused with the thrill of summer fun.

With registration still open, and children able to sign up online or on the same day, the summer sports programme remained a flexible, open-door option—an invaluable resource for working parents looking for safe, structured summer activities for their children.

For the young this continued to be a broadening of their education and skills under the guise of well organised and structured “fun and games”, one of the many routes Gibraltar’s sports people have during the past decades reached new heights in sport.