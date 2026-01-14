St Joseph grab first advantage for league title with four goals against Lincoln Red Imps

Wednesday saw what proved to be one of the most crucial title deciders of the season as Lincoln Red Imps faced St Joseph.

With both sides battling for the championship, Lincoln Red Imps entered the match with the upper hand, having gone undefeated in their previous 13 league matches. The two sides had also drawn against each other in the Rock Cup, meaning the winner of this contest would gain far more than just bragging rights.

Following an impressive league-phase performance in the UEFA Conference League, Lincoln Red Imps had been widely expected to dominate the encounter. Instead, the match turned into a lesson in tactical discipline.

A composed and patient St Joseph side, led by recently appointed head coach Cifuentes, struck a decisive early blow in the title race with an outstanding first-half display. Quick counter-attacks repeatedly exposed an uncharacteristically unfocused Lincoln defence.

In what became one of the heaviest domestic defeats suffered by the Red and Blacks in recent years, the Blues struck four times to emphatically stamp their mark on the title race.

Rain greeted the eagerly anticipated clash between St Joseph and Lincoln Red Imps on Wednesday evening. The midweek fixture had been rescheduled from the opening matchday to the 17th round due to Lincoln’s Conference League commitments.

St Joseph attempted to establish control early on, keeping possession in the opening minutes. As league leaders, they knew victory was essential to prevent Lincoln from closing the gap at the top.

It took St Joseph just two minutes to make their intent clear. A quick counter through the middle released Álvaro Rey, who collected the ball cleanly and curled a precise effort from the edge of the box inside the post to give the Blues an early lead.

Lincoln’s response was immediate, testing Banda at the other end. Trailing so early, Bezares’ side needed to show the composure and resilience that had carried them through their European campaign.

Cifuentes’ men tightened up defensively, allowing Lincoln more possession while protecting their advantage. Perhaps too early to sit back, the intensity of the contest was clear from the outset, with physical challenges and niggling fouls disrupting the flow of play.

St Joseph looked to counter again after eight minutes but were largely forced into defensive duties following their opening goal. Tensions continued to rise as fouls halted momentum, with Lincoln pushing the tempo while St Joseph used stoppages to slow the game.

The surprise came in the 12th minute. Despite limited attacking presence since scoring, St Joseph found space in the penalty area once more. Hankins’ attempt at goal was blocked, but in the ensuing scramble the ball ended up in the net. Forján was credited with the goal, doubling St Joseph’s lead and momentarily shattering Lincoln’s confidence.

With two defensive lapses punished inside 12 minutes, Lincoln suddenly found themselves in unfamiliar territory. St Joseph retreated into a compact shape, relying on quick counters to threaten going forward.

Having already dropped valuable points against Mons Calpe, taking points from Lincoln Red Imps was vital for St Joseph. Protecting their two-goal cushion quickly became the priority.

Lincoln were allowed possession but found little space to penetrate. St Joseph circulated the ball calmly when in control, forcing their opponents to chase. On 19 minutes, Hankins fired narrowly wide as the Blues grew in confidence, transitioning from defence to attack with increasing assurance.

Just a minute later, St Joseph’s tactics paid off again. Defending deep, they launched another swift counter, releasing Rey through on goal. With Hankins rushing out and defenders unable to recover, Rey calmly chipped the goalkeeper to make it 3–0.

De Barr tested Banda in the 23rd minute after beating his marker, but the goalkeeper stood firm to deny Lincoln any immediate response.

Having conceded just seven goals in 13 league matches prior to this encounter, Lincoln now faced the daunting task of mounting a dramatic comeback. Even a free-kick on 26 minutes failed to shift momentum, sailing harmlessly high.

Lincoln appeared to lack sharpness and cutting edge, with St Joseph effectively nullifying their attacking threats. De Barr, who had often dictated play both domestically and in Europe, dropped deeper to try to spark a response, but often found himself isolated.

Despite enjoying more possession, Lincoln wasted a free-kick on 31 minutes with an overhit delivery that posed little danger. St Joseph’s composure contrasted sharply with Lincoln’s urgency. On 33 minutes, the Blues worked the ball across the pitch, forcing Lincoln deep and winning a corner before possession was lost for a goal kick.

St Joseph pressed high to regain the ball quickly, though their confidence nearly backfired when a backward pass almost caught out their own goalkeeper. Moments later, Lincoln were again sliced open at the back, with a dangerous ball flashing across the six-yard box just inches away from Rey connecting for a fourth.

St Joseph’s defensive organisation was evident again on 39 minutes, forcing a Lincoln attacker wide and into a wayward finish. Lincoln continued to push players forward, leaving gaps behind, while Banda remained largely untroubled.

A cross from Nano on 43 minutes travelled across Banda’s goalmouth, but no Lincoln player arrived in time to convert.

Bezares, who had guided his side through a successful Conference League phase, faced a formidable task at half-time with his team trailing 3–0.

Lincoln emerged first for the second half, signalling clear intent. Bezares introduced Falahi for Jessop, with further attacking options such as Pozo still available.

However, Lincoln struggled to find rhythm, conceding possession cheaply and allowing St Joseph to strike narrowly wide early in the half. Another corner soon followed as pressure mounted on Lincoln’s defence.

Far removed from the disciplined side seen in Europe, Lincoln looked nervy, misplacing passes and losing challenges as St Joseph dictated the tempo.

Lincoln’s first real threat of the second half came in the 55th minute, with Banda pushing away a well-struck free-kick at his near post. Moments later, a rapid counter saw Álvaro Rey Vázquez brought down in the penalty area, resulting in a penalty.

Rey converted confidently in the 57th minute to complete his brace, making it 4–0.

Lincoln had now conceded more than half the goals they had allowed in their previous 13 league matches in under an hour of football.

Frustration began to show, with heavy challenges and frequent stoppages playing directly into St Joseph’s hands. A corner on 63 minutes brought a brief moment of danger but lacked real threat.

Pozo was introduced as Lincoln searched for inspiration, but St Joseph remained in control. The Blues made substitutions of their own, introducing fresh legs including Facundo.

Pozo produced Lincoln’s best chance on 70 minutes with a volley that flashed across Banda’s goal. A minute later, he again forced Banda into a save at his feet.

Entering the final 15 minutes, St Joseph settled into a defensive posture, limiting numbers going forward as they focused on preserving their advantage.

Having drawn the first meeting between the sides, this victory not only levelled points dropped between the title rivals but also handed St Joseph a crucial head-to-head advantage. With goal difference only considered after head-to-head records, the result became a significant factor in the title race, placing pressure on Lincoln to win any future encounter should the teams finish level on points.

The closing stages saw frustration spill over, with unnecessary challenges earning Lincoln a couple of yellow cards. Pozo and Elghobashy combined in the 89th minute to score Lincoln’s solitary goal, Elghobashy finishing unchallenged as St Joseph momentarily relaxed.

Lincoln had two further chances drift wide as they searched for a second, but the final whistle confirmed a commanding and potentially decisive victory for St Joseph.