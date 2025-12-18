St Joseph had to overcome moment of blues

St Joseph 3–1 Mons Calpe

It was one of the least confident starts for St Joseph this season. For the opening ten minutes they found themselves pushed back by Mons Calpe. Having already lost once to the same opponents, St Joseph were taking no risks and were more than willing to defend early on.

This was Cifuentes’ second match in charge and his first encounter with Mons Calpe, yet his players initially appeared wary of their opponents. Mons Calpe took an early bite out of them, dictating much of the opening play.

St Joseph looked as though they might continue to be pushed back, but after twenty minutes the breakthrough came. From a rare move forward, the ball was floated into the near-post area where the number nine dived bravely to head home. Mons Calpe may have enjoyed more pressure, but their play became increasingly disrupted by amateur dramatics, with falls and elbows replacing composure. Their failure to capitalise saw them fall behind.

It was a repeat of the previous meeting when, seemingly out of nowhere, Mons Calpe found the net in the 31st minute. Consigliero once again scored against St Joseph to bring the match level. The goal appeared to rattle the hosts, who looked momentarily stung and confused, struggling to produce an immediate response.

As the second half resumed, the wind and rain intensified, making what was already a tense and unattractive contest even more difficult to play. These were not the conditions St Joseph would have wanted against the only side to have beaten them in the league.

Fortune favoured them in the 57th minute. A St Joseph forward beat his defender with some creative footwork before driving a low ball into the six-yard box. Sliding in, he got just enough of a touch to lift the ball over the goalkeeper and restore the lead.

On 61 minutes, Banda used the strong wind to his advantage, sending a long punt forward that cut through the Mons Calpe defence, although the final pass failed to find its target.

With twelve minutes remaining, St Joseph put the game beyond Mons Calpe’s reach with a third goal, having effectively suffocated their opponents’ play. St Joseph, even without being at their best, walked away with a significant victory, avenging their earlier defeat and in doing so dealing a major blow to Mons Calpe’s hopes of European qualification.