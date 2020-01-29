Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Jan, 2020

St Joseph’s pupils call on supermarkets to do more to reduce plastics

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
29th January 2020

The pupils at St Joseph’s Primary school presented letters to the managers of local supermarkets making an urgent call for more novel ways to reduce their use of plastic. Representatives from Eroski, Coviran and Morrisons were at the school yesterday morning to speak to the students in person. While welcoming the managers to the school,...

