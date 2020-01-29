St Joseph’s pupils call on supermarkets to do more to reduce plastics
The pupils at St Joseph’s Primary school presented letters to the managers of local supermarkets making an urgent call for more novel ways to reduce their use of plastic. Representatives from Eroski, Coviran and Morrisons were at the school yesterday morning to speak to the students in person. While welcoming the managers to the school,...
