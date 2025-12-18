Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Start of 2026 will see first full international

By Stephen Ignacio
18th December 2025

Gibraltar Rugby’s first full international as Associate Members of Rugby Europe will take place on Saturday, January 10, at 2pm.
This first step towards seeking full membership status within the European body will see Gibraltar line out against Finland on home soil.
Just a week earlier, Gibraltar Rugby’s exile squad will also be in action against the “locals”.
On January 3, the Gibraltar Barbarians (local players) will take on the Exiles — Gibraltar Rugby’s overseas-based Gibraltarian players — in a classic friendly showdown. The fixture has been described as “a brilliant mix of homegrown talent and returning Gibraltarian athletes” and will also give selectors the opportunity to take a closer look at players currently competing abroad ahead of the full international.
Since joining Rugby Europe, Gibraltar Rugby must demonstrate that it has an established national squad and is ready to compete in international competitions. The friendly international at the start of 2026 provides an opportunity for the association to stamp its mark on a new era in the development of rugby in Gibraltar, as it prepares for what is expected to be its first official competitive international later in the year.

