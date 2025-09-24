Strong display by Scotland as they take the win against Singapore in NWYC2025

It was a tight first five minutes in the encounter between Scotland and Singapore. All level at 4-4, this first match of the day at the Europa Sports Complex on the final day of group matches was proving from the start to be an exciting and closely fought contest.

Scotland took the initial lead, moving to 6-4 before Singapore pulled one back. Scotland cemented their two-goal cushion with the next play and pushed hard to regain possession in hopes of adding another. Although Scotland succeeded in stalling Singapore’s progress, the latter struck again to close the gap.

Scotland opened up the lead momentarily but found Singapore pushing back just as hard to stay within reach. The first quarter ended with Scotland narrowly ahead, but with Singapore breathing down their necks and ready to pounce on any opportunity. The score was 13-12 at the break.

Scotland extended their advantage in the second quarter of what remained a tightly contested match. With five minutes played, they had opened a six-goal lead at 18-12. By the final five minutes of the half, Scotland had stepped up further, moving out to a 24-16 lead. Their quick, sharp passing paid dividends as they stretched to 25-16 before Singapore managed a reply.

The match was briefly paused at 25-17 after an injury stoppage. Scotland went into halftime holding a six-goal advantage at 26-20.

Scotland pressed on after the break, leading 31-23 just three minutes into the third quarter. Singapore, facing the prospect of Scotland pulling away, continued to press and worked quickly to create chances, but Scotland’s strong defending and sharp positioning made life difficult. The lead grew to 35-25, then 39-26, with Singapore showing signs of their confidence being dented. Passing errors and dropped shoulders betrayed a dip in tempo as Scotland surged to 41-26.

Even so, Singapore were not about to let Scotland extend their lead without a fight, contesting every ball right up the court. Scotland, however, worked hard and carried a 44-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was a runaway for Scotland, who piled on the pressure and stretched their advantage to 54-34 by midway through. Singapore now looked as if the air had been taken out of their sails.

Scotland stamped their mark on the World Cup with a commanding 60-35 victory, underlining their strength and preparation going into the tournament. Singapore, though defeated, showed feisty determination and resilience throughout, forcing Scotland to raise their game to secure the win.

Images courtesy NWYC2025

