Swimming 100m breaststroke

Asia Kent took third position in the 100m breaststroke heats in a time of 1:10.65 on Wednesday morning in Orkney, qualifying for the final later in the evening.

However, the evening final did not go her way and she finished in 5th place with a time of 1:10:50.

Also swimming on Wednesday was Katie Maddocks who took on the 50m freestyle coming in 19th in a time of 30:01 and Arianne Mena in the same category who came in 23rd in a time of 30.53.

Adam Burns swam the 50m butterfly coming in 23rd in a time of 29.28.

Christian Chiplona Chang swam the 800m freestyle in 9:06.26 and Kayden Galliano did it in a time of 9:40.62. However, it was not sufficient for them to take a medal.

Adam, Kayden, Katie and Arianne competed in the mixed 4x50m medley relay in a time of 2:09.88 and finished 14th.