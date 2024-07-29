Tanker reportedly carrying military fuel for Israel asks to stop in Gib, amid mounting outcry
A US-flagged tanker that pro-Palestine campaigners claim is carrying military fuel from the US to Israel has requested permission to refuel in Gibraltar, as UK MPs publicly called for the ship to be prohibited entry. The Overseas Santorini is currently in the Atlantic and had first shown Algeciras as its port of destination, drawing attention...
