Team BikeZoo took on their fifth edition of the Algarve Bike Challenge this past weekend, lining up against a formidable field of 1,100 riders in one of the most demanding events on the MTB calendar.

This annual three-stage race once again tested every aspect of a rider’s ability, featuring a fast-paced prologue, a brutal queen stage built for pure climbers with long, relentless ascents, and a decisive final stage on Saturday characterised by short, steep climbs and highly technical descents that keep riders under constant pressure.

Competing in the Men’s Open category, the BikeZoo doubles pairing of Giles Cerisola and Jonathan Villa embraced a fiercely competitive field. Entering the Mens Open category due to Giles being the younger of the two, the pair knew they would be racing against some of the strongest athletes in the event. Setting the tempo throughout the stages, Giles pushed the pace and worked seamlessly alongside Villa, helping secure Jonathan’s most successful Algarve Bike Challenge edition to date in terms of both classification position and overall time.

The duo delivered an impressive performance, finishing 28th in their category and 58th overall — a strong result considering the depth and quality of the field. Both riders tested their limits across the three demanding stages, demonstrating resilience, teamwork and determination in what proved to be a particularly tough edition.

Meanwhile, Derek Barbara represented Team BikeZoo as a solo competitor in the highly competitive Men’s Masters category. Racing in a field packed with seasoned athletes who have honed their craft over many years, Derek faced a race where power, endurance, technical ability and race intelligence were equally decisive. Fully aware of his strengths and limitations, Derek executed a calculated strategy throughout the weekend.

He rode smartly and managed his effort with precision. His tactical approach paid off, allowing him not only to regain lost ground but to move further up the standings. Derek secured a commendable 20th place in his category and 128th overall — a result that reflects both his experience and composure under pressure.

With 1,100 participants lining up for this year’s challenge, Team BikeZOO’s results highlight the scale of achievement by both the doubles team and the solo entry. Competing at this level and delivering such performances in a race as demanding as the Algarve Bike Challenge is a testament to the team’s preparation, perseverance and passion for the sport.