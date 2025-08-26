Ten-Man Lions Claim Three Points Against Ten-Man Lynx

Following their surprise 1-1 draw against league debutants Hound Dogs last weekend, Lions Gibraltar had much to prove. Although dropping two points was unexpected, Hound Dogs have since shown they are a side to contend with.

For Lions, after a tumultuous week which saw a change of chairman and internal upheaval behind the scenes, their clash with Lynx was one from which they needed a positive result. Their challenge for a top-six place – and possibly European football – is likely to be determined by results against sides not expected to compete for such positions.

Lynx, although already having secured three points against Glacis United, had raised concerns over their focus, nearly squandering a three-goal advantage in a disastrous second half.

Under new management, with former English professional Downes at the helm, Lions started much like Wimbledon of the 1980s – a long punt forward from kickoff and players quickly pushing into advanced positions. Downes brought the Wimbledon style with him, with long balls and physical play evident at times.

It was, however, Lynx who had the first big opportunity. A free-kick on the edge of the box after four minutes sailed over the crossbar. The referee surprisingly allowed Lynx players to stand almost within the defensive wall, clearly obstructing passage and not a metre away.

Lions responded quickly, with a ball across the six-yard box tapped wide at the near post after six minutes. Moments later, Skuza was tested at his near post, blocking well before launching a long throw to send Lions forward again.

A similar ball across the six-yard box soon followed, this time ending in a penalty. Ndjoir made no mistake from the spot. Lynx, having already lost a player to a red card, now faced playing the remaining 80 minutes with ten men.

Although down to ten, Lynx attempted to respond after going behind, but struggled as Lions settled with both a man advantage and a one-goal lead. Stretching Lynx by using both wings, Lions dominated play as the first half reached the half-hour mark.

With increasing possession and forcing Lynx deep, it seemed only a matter of time before they extended their lead. Livingston won Lions a free-kick at the very edge of the box after being sandwiched between two players. Lubango stepped up, his effort curling past the wall into the top corner, leaving the Lynx keeper helpless. Lions now led 2-0.

Lynx initially had little response, but as the first half drew to a close, they began pushing forward more, taking advantage of Lions’ loss of focus. That lapse, coupled with the comfort of a two-goal lead and a man advantage, proved costly.

Farrisato-Ferro narrowed the gap in injury time, turning in a low free-kick that caught Lions’ defence out of position.

Lynx came out for the second half with renewed hope, pushing for possession. Their task became easier when Lions lost Livingston to a second yellow card, both picked up in quick succession. The midfielder, who had been a key figure in the first half and had been involved in several physical battles, first received a caution for pushing an opponent while trying to grab the ball for a throw-in. Continued dissent earned him an immediate second.

With both teams now down to ten men, the game shifted. Tensions rose, and fouls accumulated as Lynx searched for an equaliser.

Lions held firm, however, claiming their first win of the season and maintaining their unbeaten start. Lynx showed some resilience in the latter stages – a quality lacking in their opening match – but their efforts failed to produce the goal they needed to level the score.