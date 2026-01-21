Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Jan, 2026

Ten-Pin Bowling Plate and Cup knockouts

By Stephen Ignacio
21st January 2026

The Gibraltar Ten-pin Bowling Association held its cup and plate knockout this past week deciding which teams will be going into the next rounds of the competition.

Following this weeks results there were some surprises with Brooklyn Messengers among the teams heading into the plate after falling to Seven Deadly Pins.
SOme close encounters were also seen with The Colour of Money missing out and heading to the Plate after falling by 8 points against Gully Huggers.
The next round in the cup will see Wigs play against Gully Huggers with Lightning Strikes playing Seven Deadly Pins.
Harlequins will also play against Split Happens with Spit Personalities getting a bye to the semi-finals.

Total results:

Split Happens 1682 - 1271 The Alley Cats
Seven Deadly Pins 1618 - 1579 Brooklyn Messengers
Wigs 1657 - 1563 Oddballs
The Colour Of Money 1524 - 1532 Gully Huggers
Harlequins 1662 - 1608 New Pins On The Rock
Rock N Rollers 1565 - 1725 Lightning Strikes
Kingpins 1342 - 1581 Split Personalities

