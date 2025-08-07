Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Tense exchanges in Supreme Court trial of former police officer

Archive Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
7th August 2025

There were tense exchanges in the Supreme Court as former Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger gave evidence in the trial of a former police officer accused of retaining and disclosing personal data. Former RGP officer Anthony Bolaños, 38, faces three charges including unlawfully retaining personal data and unlawfully disclosing personal data. He denies all the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt deal with private landlord a ‘mockery’, Action for Housing says

Tue 5th Aug, 2025

Local News

EU completes legislative process to remove Gibraltar from high-risk list

Wed 6th Aug, 2025

Local News

New charity bus promotes heart health awareness across Gibraltar

Wed 6th Aug, 2025

Local News

Tourists praise Rock experience, but prices and traffic a concern

Mon 4th Aug, 2025

Local News

Minister for Health invites Opposition to review GHA data on staffing and cancellations

Wed 6th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
La Línea’s municipal archive

5th August 2025

Opinion & Analysis
How do you AI?

5th August 2025

Local News
Tourists praise Rock experience, but prices and traffic a concern

4th August 2025

Local News
Esports not just play but preparation for future careers, students told

4th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025