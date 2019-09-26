The changing tides of politics
What a momentous week for UK politics. A reminder of how brutal it can be. The House of Commons was back in session yesterday after the UK’s highest court ruled Boris Johnson had broken the law when he suspended Parliament. The 11 senior judges unanimously agreed. Delivering their judgement Supreme Court president Lady Hale said:...
