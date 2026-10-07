THE GABBA SENIOR MEN’S SEASON IS UNDERWAY

The road to the new season has officially begun, with Senior Men’s basketball getting underway last week with the inaugural Shanghai Challenge Cup.

Introducing a completely new and distinctive format, the Shanghai Challenge Cup has brought its own challenges for the clubs. But the teams have responded in style, adapting quickly, embracing the format and setting the standard for what promises to be an exciting season ahead.

The action continues this Wednesday, October 7, with the semi-finals and finals bringing the 10-day competition to a thrilling conclusion.

And that’s just the beginning…

Monday, 12 October sees the start of the Gibraltar Basketball League Pragmatic Play, with the senior men’s league taking centre stage.

The GBL Pragmatic Play League will be played over three rounds, while the Division 2 Pragmatic Play League will be contested over two rounds.

And there’s a major twist — there will be no playoffs at the end of either competition.

That means every game matters.

Every win counts.

Every point could prove decisive.

With no second chances and no room for complacency, teams will need to be at their best from the opening tip right through to the final game.

The season is here. Let the battle begin.

Monday 12th Div 2 EVD Fusion v Hercules Beasts

Tuesday 13th GBL (Div1) 730pm Origin v Europa Valmar Damex

9pm Bayside v Bavaria BlueStars

Wed 14th Div 2

815pm Gators v Bavaria BlueStars Res

815pm Origin Res v EVD Res

Fri 16th EVD Fusion v Origin Res