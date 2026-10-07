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Wed 7th Oct, 2026

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Sports

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held their 12th competition of the season

By Stephen Ignacio
7th October 2026

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held their 12th competition of the season last Sunday the 4th October at the Detached Mole.

A total of 23 members took part in a below average event when it comes to catches with only this season two top anglers Charlie Carreras and Alfred Rodriguez registering 1339 and 1113 fish points respectively.

A special mention for Nyle Soanes who successfully land a 2.98 kilo bonito the club’s heaviest fish other than a ray so far this year.

Credit must also go to Trevor Dalli and Blaze Soanes for catching 2 and 1 gilthead bream respectively. Christian Dalli also deserves a mention for catching a sheepshead during each of the last three competitions.

A new member who is doing extremely well is Farid Bouyerfrour especially when it comes to white bream fishing. He has landed more of this species than any other member during the club’s last two competitions.

The day winners were as follows:

The heaviest fish Nyle with his 2.98 kilo bonito.

The day vouchers for the most number of species went to 1st Charlie Carreras 9no, 2nd Alfred Rodriguez 7no and 3rd Christian Dalli 6no.

The next club competition will be on Sunday the 18th October at Eastern Beach. This competition will count towards all leagues and as qualifier to determine the team that will represent the club at the world 2027 championships in Portugal.

Our most sincere thanks to our boat man Nicky who never lets us down, the Mid Harbour Small Boats Marine for allowing the club to use their landing to ferry member to and from the Detached and the Chronicle for their excellent coverage.

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