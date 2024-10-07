Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Oct, 2024

Vibrant art on display at The Nook

Photos by Nathan Barcio

By Nathan Barcio
7th October 2024

An exhibition showcasing colourful and vibrant art using an array of techniques is currently on display at The Nook in the Gibraltar Arts and Crafts Centre in Casemates. Fay Lawrence-Grant is exhibiting an array of artwork, including printed ponchos and bags, pop art, mosaics, and watercolour pieces and told the Chronicle that exhibiting at The...

