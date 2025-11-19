WASH project inaugurated at House of Hope Orphanage in Sierra Leone

A new water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) project has been inaugurated at the House of Hope Orphanage in Rogberay, Newton, Sierra Leone, providing much-needed facilities for the 350 children and staff living there.

Until recently, the orphanage had no latrines, resulting in significant hygiene issues, illness and injuries. The new project includes a block of latrines and a water tank.

This is the second WASH project funded by Mrs Sammler, wife of the late Brian Molloy, who passed away in 2023. The donation was made through the Gibraltar-based charity Action4schools-Sierra Leone.

Founder of the charity, Jimmy Bruzon, said: “Brian was a keen philanthropist and Mrs Sammler wanted to do something special in his memory and we were thrilled to hear that she was keen to fund another water and sanitation project in Brian's memory.”

“The previous latrines block funded by Mrs Sammler at the Advance Orphanage school made a huge impact and this brand new latrines block and is going to be absolutely life changing for the orphans and staff.”

“It has been a pleasure to be involved in this project and we would like to express our gratitude to Mrs Sammler and her family for the generous contribution and for making a huge difference to so many children.”

“We encourage anyone wanting to contribute to our water and sanitation projects to connect with our charity via WhatsApp on 57631000 and to consider setting up a monthly standing order in favour of our charity.”

“By doing so they will provide ongoing support that allows us to continue changing lives. The support will reach the ground 100% guaranteed.”

More information can be found at www.action4schools.gi

To donate: Bank account details: Action4schools-Sierra Leone, NatWest, Sort Code 60-60-60, Account 48084352.