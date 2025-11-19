Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

WASH project inaugurated at House of Hope Orphanage in Sierra Leone

By Eyleen Gomez
19th November 2025

A new water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) project has been inaugurated at the House of Hope Orphanage in Rogberay, Newton, Sierra Leone, providing much-needed facilities for the 350 children and staff living there.

Until recently, the orphanage had no latrines, resulting in significant hygiene issues, illness and injuries. The new project includes a block of latrines and a water tank.

This is the second WASH project funded by Mrs Sammler, wife of the late Brian Molloy, who passed away in 2023. The donation was made through the Gibraltar-based charity Action4schools-Sierra Leone.

Founder of the charity, Jimmy Bruzon, said: “Brian was a keen philanthropist and Mrs Sammler wanted to do something special in his memory and we were thrilled to hear that she was keen to fund another water and sanitation project in Brian's memory.”

“The previous latrines block funded by Mrs Sammler at the Advance Orphanage school made a huge impact and this brand new latrines block and is going to be absolutely life changing for the orphans and staff.”

“It has been a pleasure to be involved in this project and we would like to express our gratitude to Mrs Sammler and her family for the generous contribution and for making a huge difference to so many children.”

“We encourage anyone wanting to contribute to our water and sanitation projects to connect with our charity via WhatsApp on 57631000 and to consider setting up a monthly standing order in favour of our charity.”

“By doing so they will provide ongoing support that allows us to continue changing lives. The support will reach the ground 100% guaranteed.”

More information can be found at www.action4schools.gi

To donate: Bank account details: Action4schools-Sierra Leone, NatWest, Sort Code 60-60-60, Account 48084352.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Donald Trump Jr in overland visit to Gibraltar for meetings

Sat 15th Nov, 2025

Local News

Tovey Cottage plans outline nature-focused visitor centre on the Upper Rock

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Royal Gibraltar Regiment Reserve recruits complete nine-day training camp

Tue 18th Nov, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service completes intensive training programmes

Tue 18th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service completes intensive training programmes

18th November 2025

Local News
GHA welcomes public participation in ‘Disability Health Fair’

18th November 2025

Local News
Governor’s Meadow marks World STEM Day with hands-on learning activities

18th November 2025

Local News
St Mary’s celebrates Michael Rosen Day with ‘Funny Food’ poetry activities

18th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025