Weekender Festival shows path towards future events for Gibraltar Pool

Saturday saw what you could rightly describe as the first clear indication that Gibraltar Pool was heading in the right direction towards upping its game as a potential future sports tourism event organiser.

Pool had already in the past seen vast investment to bring some of the top players to Gibraltar. However, even during this era, the events held annually and at a large cost to the public purse did not provide much in developing and marketing the sport at a local level. With very few opportunities for local players.

Having now seen the international events depart, the Gibraltar Pool Association has been looking at developing its scope and has started to focus on looking to attract younger players into the game.

Among one of its aims being to start a youth development programme which will be looking to focus on coming directly to younger generations such as schools.

In the meantime, the association has already started to take steps towards broadening its attraction, this weekend seeing it use the Europa Sports Complex sports hall as its main venue for the Weekender Festival.

With among its members some notable local names involved in organising and catering for major events it was no surprise to see the Europa Sports Complex sports hall transformed to a venue akin to those seen when international players converged on the Rock.

Well organised tables, well lit areas, appropriate commentary and announcements, coupled with what has become in recent years a well organised structure with social media coverage providing live streams, the Weekender could only be hailed as a local success for the association.

Its plans to in the future try and attract further interest from outside Gibraltar by organising their own events passing its first test with all the tables full and a large participation during the weekend schedule.

Commenting after the event the Gibraltar Pool Association issued its own press statement via its social media channels in which officials said, “now that the dust has settled, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on what has truly been one of the most memorable and remarkable finals in Gibraltar Pool history – perhaps even the greatest we’ve ever seen.

“What a weekend it was! The atmosphere was electric, the level of play exceptional, and it was heartwarming to see so many familiar faces – some we hadn’t seen in years – all gathered in the spirit of friendly competition and outstanding sportsmanship.

“Of course, no event of this scale comes without its teething problems, and yes, there is always room for improvement. But above all, this event came close to perfection. It’s important to remember that many members of the current committee are new to event hosting and production. This was a learning experience for all of us, and one we will grow from. We learn, we improve, and most importantly – we keep pushing forward. This is just the beginning of more to come.”

In what was a busy weekend of sport with Europa Sports Complex seen the PSA Squash open and the Gibraltar 7s all happening at the same time as Pools Weekender, the success of pool in hosting its own event highlighted how local sports associations, beyond just football, are now starting to make real headway towards a sports tourism objective Gibraltar has started to embrace.

With basketball also having seen Wales playing at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, the scope now open for sport widening, with the many different venues available providing a unique opportunity towards developing its own sports tourism events-led sector.

Results:

• FEC Stars – First Division Champions

• St Theresas Pirates - First Division Runners up

• Moorish Castle – Second Division Champions

• Charlies Angels - Second Division Runners up

• FEC Stars – Cup Winners

• Wrecking Balls - Cup Runners up

• St. Theresa’s – Plate Winners

• Royal Oak - Plate Runners up

• Dave Goodwin – Most Frames Won (First Division)

• Thomas Nicholls – Most Frames Won (Second Division)

• Shelly McDermott & Steven Shotton – Gibraltar Doubles Open Champions

• Charlie Bear & Paul Cartwright - Gibraltar Doubles Open Runners up

• Liam Golt – Singles Open Champion

• James Patterson - Singles Open Runner up