Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

What’s cooking? 10 years on

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
4th June 2024

By Elena Scialtiel ‘Kitchen Studios’ celebrated their 10th anniversary with a pop-up exhibition last Friday evening to showcase their artwork in various media, including video and audio. The brainchild of Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga, Alex Menez, Ermelinda Duarte, Liz Figueras, Shane Dalmedo and Alan Perez just to name some, the venture counts on local artists, both...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty negotiators must ‘find a way around the past’, CM says

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Time to refocus on Heritage

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar Development Plan tender awarded to UK company for £634K

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Did Russia threaten to attack Gibraltar? No, but…

Wed 29th May, 2024

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Treaty negotiators must ‘find a way around the past’, CM says

3rd June 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Albert and Richard, as Richard Cartwright tells his own story

1st June 2024

Features
Red carpet premiere for ‘In Tenebras’ – a feature film set in Gibraltar

31st May 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#BusinessMatters University of Gibraltar lasers in on Rock’s business needs – academia meets the modern world

31st May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024