What’s cooking? 10 years on
By Elena Scialtiel ‘Kitchen Studios’ celebrated their 10th anniversary with a pop-up exhibition last Friday evening to showcase their artwork in various media, including video and audio. The brainchild of Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga, Alex Menez, Ermelinda Duarte, Liz Figueras, Shane Dalmedo and Alan Perez just to name some, the venture counts on local artists, both...
