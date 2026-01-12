Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Wins for Europa, Grammarians and Eagles Reserves in hockey

By Stephen Ignacio
12th January 2026

A brace from Payas, alongside goals from Panayiotou and Casciaro, gave Europa Women’s hockey a convincing 4–0 victory over Titans on Saturday.

With hockey returning to the field for 2026 after a short festive break, the women’s game continues to see Europa leading the way with another strong start to the year.

Both teams are due to compete in European competitions this spring, keeping the Gibraltar flag flying in EuroHockey.

In the men’s First Division Cup, Titans struck early against Grammarians in the opening quarter. However, in what proved to be a tense and competitive encounter, Grammarians responded with three goals of their own to secure a 3–1 victory in a match that could have produced more goals.

In the Second Division Cup, Eagles Reserves claimed a 3–1 victory, with the Henwood father-and-son duo leading the way with their performances.

