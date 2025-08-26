Wiseman Names Squad for 100th International Match

Scott Wiseman has named his squad for Gibraltar’s forthcoming matches against Albania and the Faroe Islands.

Notably, this is the first squad in which none of the original players from Gibraltar’s early UEFA/FIFA journey will feature. With Roy Chipolina having retired, Lee Casciaro limited to a substitute’s role with Lincoln Red Imps this summer, and Liam Walker only recently signing for Europa after leaving St Joseph’s—playing just part of the second half this weekend—the last of Bula’s first eleven will be absent.

Jayce Olivero makes his return to the squad, while Dylan Borge and Julian Del Rio also earn a call-up. Other notable inclusions are Jesse Gomez and Jeremy Perera.

Wiseman continues to place his trust in his recent additions: Kai Mauro, Paddy McClafferty, De Haro, Jessop, Richards, and Ronco, as Gibraltar’s squad takes on a younger, refreshed look.

Among the notable absences are Britto (injury), Coombes (now playing in Australia and unused in his last call-up), as well as Pons and Hernandez. Another key player missing is Dan Bent, who recently departed Gibraltar to join Larne in Northern Ireland, where he linked up with former Bruno head coach Nathan Rooney—who has since left the Irish club.

Graeme Torrilla and Jayce Olivero are now among the most experienced players, having featured in squads since the eras of both Bula and later Wood.

Gibraltar, set to play its 100th international match since joining UEFA when they face the Faroe Islands, will be hoping to change its fortunes in European qualifiers, having yet to collect a point in the campaign so far. Their away performance against the Faroe Islands last time out offered some optimism.

The team will also return to home soil at the Europa Sports Stadium, with supporters now able to sit behind the goal for the first time. New stands built this summer at the south end provide fans with a full-pitch view, framed by the iconic Rock of Gibraltar in the backdrop.