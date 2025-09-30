Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 30th Sep, 2025

Wiseman names squad for October

By Stephen Ignacio
30th September 2025

Gibraltar national team head coach Scott Wiseman has announced his squad for the forthcoming internationals. Gibraltar play an international friendly against New Caledonia on October 8 at the Europa Sports stadium with a European qualifier group match against Croatia on the 12th at the Gradiski Stadium.
The squad sees the return of Louie Annesley, Dan Bent and Kian Ronan, all missing from Gibraltar last internationals. With Jason Vinet and Dylan Borge called up into the squad.
Missing are Christian Lopez. Jayce Olivero, Jess Gomez, Evan de Haro and Nicolas Pozo.

