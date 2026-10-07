Young and old share experiences

The Ministry of Equality brought young people and older residents together on Monday for a workshop aimed at sharing experiences and challenging assumptions about age.

The event at the Mayor’s Parlour was part of a programme marking the International Day of Older Persons, which was celebrated on October 1.

Young people from the Youth Service joined older members of the community, including participants from the Age Symposium, for informal round-table discussions.

Participants explored issues important to them, experiences they had in common and ways different generations could work together.

Ideas generated during the workshop will help inform future initiatives and opportunities for collaboration.

“Meaningful conversations between generations help us to understand one another, challenge stereotypes and recognise the contribution that people of every age make to our community,” said Christian Santos, the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, adding the relaxed format had encouraged participants to speak openly.

“Every participant brought a different perspective, and it was wonderful to see every age and every voice being valued and heard.”

The workshop was the ministry’s second event marking International Day of Older Persons, following an afternoon tea at the Calpe Rowing Club focused on social connection and wellbeing among older residents.

CAB TOO

Separately, the Gibraltar Citizen’s Advice Bureau hosted a coffee and churros breakfast to recognise the contribution grandparents and older people make to families and the wider community.

Representatives of senior citizens’ associations and organisations supporting older people attended the event at King’s Bastion Leisure Centre.

Grandparents’ Day fell on October 4 under the theme “Love Grows Through Generations”, highlighting the love, guidance and practical support grandparents provide.

GCAB chief executive Pili Rodriguez said: “This event gave recognition to all those grandparents and older people who care for their grandchildren while parents work.”

“Their support makes an enormous difference to families and deserves our appreciation.”

Ms Rodriguez also highlighted grandparents’ role in passing on traditions and values, and thanked the leisure centre for hosting the breakfast.

GCAB chairman Ivan Navas acknowledged volunteers who balance caring for their grandchildren with supporting others through the bureau’s services.

Mr Santos attended the event.

“Grandparents and older persons in our community are crucial to our family units and to the volunteering sector in our community,” he said.

“Last week marked the International Day of Older Persons and the Ministry of Equality is committed to supporting initiatives that promote inclusion and companionship.”