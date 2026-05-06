Young Enterprise businesses aim to address social, environmental, educational and marketplace gaps

Four of this year’s Young Enterprise business are tackling issues on the Rock that involve a spectrum of matters; event hosting in Gibraltar, sustainable clothing and the lack of first aid knowledge amongst young people and provide a marketplace for businesses.

Eventura was created to revive Gibraltar’s social scene by organising local parties and corporate events, reducing the need to travel to Spain.

They told the Chronicle that, despite early setbacks such as poor market research and internal challenges, the team adapted and found success by focusing on community-driven events.

GibThreads is an Instagram-based platform simplifying the resale of preloved clothing for teenagers. They said that through a three-step process; pick up, promote, and drop off, it removes the hassle of selling while encouraging sustainable fashion.

RegenerAid addresses the lack of engaging first aid education for young people. They told the Chronicle it offers Gibraltar’s first first-aid comic book, making essential skills accessible and memorable.

Gibberish is an all-in-one online guide for Gibraltar, designed for both tourists and locals. It lists Gibraltar’s landmarks, features, and businesses for free, while offering businesses a paid premium listing allowing them to add custom descriptions and photos.

Each of the businesses were given an opportunity to tell the Chronicle in their own words about their product and the challenges they have faced since the business started.

Eventura

The world nowadays functions online; with Gibraltar being no exception. There were times when our parents and grandparents reminisced about going out to fancy Christmas balls, or parties with their friends; slowly, that stopped with the age of technology.

At Eventura, we, as well as many other people, were complaining that there was nothing to do in Gibraltar. The only alternative is people having to go through the hassle of going to Spain for a simple party; so why not revitalise a dormant industry?

Every company has their good days and the inevitable bad days. We have faced all sorts of problems and issues such as minor internal disputes and not doing our market research.

However, a businesses journey is all about learning and improving, which is something we did.

With every missed sale, and dispute that was handled incorrectly, we knew that we could look back and learn from our mistakes.

It started with a big event and a dream, with no market research we had failed to see what the customer wanted.

Change was needed. We then shifted to parties and corporate events, realising we had found what Eventura was.

The team recently worked with our friends at Youth.gi to create and facilitate a very successful treasure hunt for children. It had overwhelmingly positive results.

Now, we set our sights on a new client where we can hopefully cater to a team-bonding session with them, and hope for many more in the future.

GibThreads

We are GibThreads, an online reselling page for preloved clothing for teenagers in Gibraltar based on Instagram. Through three simple steps: pick up, promote, drop off.

Starting with gathering information on the items that a person wishes to sell, our team then promote the items through our page. If a buyer is interested, we then meet them at one of our accessible drop-off locations throughout Gibraltar.

This takes away all the hassle of selling clothes and, if an item does not get sold for any reason, we also offer the flexibility of choosing to donate a seller’s item to a charitable cause or have it returned.

As teenagers ourselves in Gibraltar, we found that buying and selling clothing online was complicated, that we lacked the time and confidence in other platforms to deliver and looking in a broader perspective, the size of textile waste worldwide has a significant environmental impact.

As a team we hope that our reselling pages makes it easier for young people to express themselves through their styling choices.

Our GibThreads team has loved their journey so far in Young Enterprise, it has offered us insight into working together to build something of our own from scratch, that is not to say that we have not had our challenges.

However challenges, like making our concept into a reality in a sustainable way, unfortunately having a team member step down along the way and balancing six different schedules, has taught us a lot throughout this process.

Despite these challenges, we are delighted to say that we have made substantial progress and we are now accepting donations.

We are also honoured to be featured in the upcoming EcoFest fashion show which will allow us to demonstrate a few of our personal style choices.

RegenerAid

Gibraltar has always been a place where people look out for each other, yet in emergencies many still hesitate, unsure of what to do. That moment of uncertainty can cost valuable time.

RegenerAid was created to change that.

While first aid resources already exist, they are often long, text-heavy and not engaging for young people. This makes it harder for them to absorb and remember essential skills.

At the same time, although mental health education has rightly gained more attention, practical first aid remains under-taught. This highlights a clear gap, particularly for younger audiences.

RegenerAid fills this gap through Gibraltar’s first ever First-Aid Comic book, designed for ages seven and above.

By combining storytelling, visuals and simple explanations, it makes life-saving knowledge engaging, accessible and memorable.

The aim is to help young people respond with confidence rather than hesitation.

All content is approved by St John Ambulance Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Health Authority.

The team has also delivered sessions in schools and youth groups, including Cubs, and recently won first place in a local pitch battle, recognising both the impact and potential of the idea.

With over 300 copies sold and strong local support, RegenerAid is helping to build a more prepared and confident Gibraltar.

Gibberish

Gibberish is an all in one guide for Gibraltar, serving not only tourists, but local Gibraltarians too. As we expect the border to open soon, Gibraltar can expect increased footfall from tourists on it’s local high streets, and therefore it is vital that businesses can be able to effectively advertise themselves.

To solve this problem, Gibberish has made a website which lists every feature, landmark, and business in Gibraltar. The best part is that users will be able to access the website for free. So now I am sure you are wondering how Gibberish will make money.

Well, despite every (nearly every) business being shown on our website, they will all have a very basic description. If businesses wanted to have a premium slot on our website, where they would have the ability to write their own description, and add their choice of photos, they would have to pay £50 a year.

We already have numerous businesses who have agreed to this, showing that there is real demand for what we are doing.

Furthermore, our website is invaluable for locals. Gibberish provides free, handy tutorials to Gibraltarians on a spectrum of things. Namely, how to apply for a bike license, and how to apply for housing.

Our next step as a company is to fully publish the website and have a version of it which is available in Spanish, so that we can widen our audience.