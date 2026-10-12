Young readers to meet international and local authors at Literary Festival

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced the 2026 Schools Programme for the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival, bringing together international and local authors for a series of workshops and talks aimed at young people.

The programme, sponsored by the John Mackintosh Hall Educational Trust, will give students of all ages the opportunity to engage with literature, storytelling, history, creativity and the personal experiences that inform the writing process.

Among the international authors taking part is bestselling historian and educational author Christopher Lloyd, who will explore Gibraltar’s history through The Story of Gibraltar, a timeline featuring 100 key moments from the Rock’s past.

His theatre-style session will use storytelling, illustrations and historical discoveries to explore Gibraltar’s heritage.

Beth O’Brien, winner of the 2026 Carnegie Medal for Writing and the Shadowers’ Choice Award, will present her retelling of Little Red Riding Hood, Wolf Siren.

Her sessions will explore identity, courage and disability representation, as well as storytelling, inclusion and finding strength in difference.

Prize-winning biographer and historian Anne Sebba will discuss The Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz, sharing the story of resilience, survival and courage during World War II.

Broadcaster, journalist and Beethoven expert John Suchet will combine biography, personal memoir and musical history in a session exploring the life and work of the composer.

Former captain of the Afghanistan Women’s National Football Team, Khalida Popal, will draw on her memoir My Beautiful Sisters to discuss courage, resilience and leadership, including her experiences growing up under Taliban rule and helping members of the Afghan women’s football team reach safety.

Bestselling author Joanne Harris will introduce pupils to the world of Sleepers in the Snow, exploring storytelling, atmosphere, suspense, memory, mythology and place.

Dame Prue Leith will share insights from her career in food, business, broadcasting and writing, drawing on her latest bestselling book to discuss lifelong learning, resilience, creativity and pursuing a range of interests.

Consultant neuropsychiatrist Dr Alastair Santhouse will explore changing understandings of mental health, drawing on his clinical experience and his book No More Normal.

The programme will also feature several of Gibraltar’s own writers.

Karim Vatvani will use The Missing Chime, his mystery story set in Gibraltar, to show pupils how real events, local legends and familiar landmarks can inspire fiction.

Christina Marie Giuffré will discuss kindness, belonging and neurodiversity through her Dear Friend series, drawing on her personal experiences with autism and ADHD.

Richard Garcia will explore Gibraltar’s wartime history through Useless Mouths, focusing on the civilian experience during the lead-up to and early years of World War II.

Karl Ullger will examine how great works of art continue to influence contemporary creativity through Echoes of Legacy, while Natalie Rolling will use Princess Penelope’s Problem to explore respect, responsibility and empathy with younger readers.

Karen Truman will introduce children to the subject of dementia through Mama’s Treasure Chest, while Shane Dalmedo will combine storytelling, art and interactive discussion to introduce young learners to the Gibraltarian artist Gustavo Bacarisas.

The School’s Programme is intended to connect young people with authors, thinkers and creatives from Gibraltar and beyond, while encouraging reading, writing, creativity and learning.

The Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos, said: “This year’s schools line-up promises to spark imagination and creativity to Gibraltar’s young minds.”

“The authors contributing to the programme will ensure the festival continues to nurture a love of literature and to inspire the next generation of readers and storytellers.”

He added: “I wish to thank the authors and organisers, and also The John Mackintosh Educational Trust for their continued support of this programme.”