Local News

Youth clubs enjoy day trip to Bahia Park

By Chronicle Staff
11th August 2025

Members of the Youth Centre, Laguna Youth Club and Plater Youth Club took part in a day trip to Bahia Park on Thursday, August 7.

The trip was well attended, with a strong turnout from participants in the Young Leaders Programme, who supported and engaged with other club members throughout the day.

The outing was organised as a reward for the young people’s commitment and participation in club activities during the year, reflecting the Youth Service’s aim to recognise their efforts while offering a mix of informal learning and social educational opportunities.

Further information about the Youth Service and upcoming events is available from Principal Youth Officer Mark Zammit at mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi.

