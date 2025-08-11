Youth clubs enjoy day trip to Bahia Park

Members of the Youth Centre, Laguna Youth Club and Plater Youth Club took part in a day trip to Bahia Park on Thursday, August 7.

The trip was well attended, with a strong turnout from participants in the Young Leaders Programme, who supported and engaged with other club members throughout the day.

The outing was organised as a reward for the young people’s commitment and participation in club activities during the year, reflecting the Youth Service’s aim to recognise their efforts while offering a mix of informal learning and social educational opportunities.

Further information about the Youth Service and upcoming events is available from Principal Youth Officer Mark Zammit at mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi.