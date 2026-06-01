Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Jun, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

'Absolutely incredible season' for Netball Umpires

By Stephen Ignacio
1st June 2026

Gibraltar Netball Association Head of Officiating Nadine Pardo-Zammit described the season as “absolutely incredible.”
As the 2025/26 season came to she said it was “marked by a massive boost in officiating talent with 12 Fundamental Umpire passes, eight new C Award qualifications and a C Award Assessor accreditation. The future of Gibraltar Netball officiating is brighter than ever with our strong grassroots in umpiring”
“To earn your C Award Assessor accreditation, you must advance through the Europe Netball Umpire Assessor Pathway, be a fully qualified, active umpire, complete a formal Assessor training course, and undergo practical observation. Lexi’s accreditation brings the total number of qualified Assessor’s in Gibraltar to three.”
You can follow the next generation of umpires and upcoming courses by checking the Gibraltar Netball Association Facebook and Instagram Pages for the latest community updates.
Congratulations also to the following 12 Fundamental Umpire passes:

Sophia Parody
Isabella Perera
Amy Martinez
Arianne Grech
Isabella Borrell
Emily Howe
Amabel Carruthers
Chelsea Thorne Gonzalez
Aurora Truman
Sienna Morello
Miley Torres
Emily Perera

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

DPC approves Western Seafront reclamation despite residents’ objections

Thu 28th May, 2026

Local News

Med Steps closed over rock fall safety concerns

Sun 31st May, 2026

Local News

DPC approves sewage treatment plant

Thu 28th May, 2026

Local News

Armed Forces minister points to Rock’s ‘pivotal role’ as UK prepares for mine-clearing mission in Strait of Hormuz

Sun 24th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st June 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Wiseman gets an extended shot at managing national team

1st June 2026

Sports
Finely and Olivia win traditional mile run

1st June 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Netball showcase what is among the second-largest junior membership in any sport

31st May 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Gymnasts Shine at XXI Ceuta Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament

31st May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026