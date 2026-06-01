'Absolutely incredible season' for Netball Umpires

Gibraltar Netball Association Head of Officiating Nadine Pardo-Zammit described the season as “absolutely incredible.”

As the 2025/26 season came to she said it was “marked by a massive boost in officiating talent with 12 Fundamental Umpire passes, eight new C Award qualifications and a C Award Assessor accreditation. The future of Gibraltar Netball officiating is brighter than ever with our strong grassroots in umpiring”

“To earn your C Award Assessor accreditation, you must advance through the Europe Netball Umpire Assessor Pathway, be a fully qualified, active umpire, complete a formal Assessor training course, and undergo practical observation. Lexi’s accreditation brings the total number of qualified Assessor’s in Gibraltar to three.”

You can follow the next generation of umpires and upcoming courses by checking the Gibraltar Netball Association Facebook and Instagram Pages for the latest community updates.

Congratulations also to the following 12 Fundamental Umpire passes:

Sophia Parody

Isabella Perera

Amy Martinez

Arianne Grech

Isabella Borrell

Emily Howe

Amabel Carruthers

Chelsea Thorne Gonzalez

Aurora Truman

Sienna Morello

Miley Torres

Emily Perera

