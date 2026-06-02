Azopardi to outline ‘vision for change’ at GSD AGM

The GSD will hold its annual general meeting with party leader Keith Azopardi set to outline his vision for change for Gibraltar.

All party members are invited to attend the meeting, which will include the second round of elections to the party executive and a vote on a motion to confer life membership of the executive on Daniel Feetham.

Members will also hear addresses from Mr Azopardi and Damon Bossino.

Ahead of the AGM, Mr Azopardi said Gibraltar was facing a growing demand for political change.

“Gibraltar cannot carry on like this,” Mr Azopardi said.

“For good reason there is a clamour for change. There are so many things going on that show how this GSLP have lost their way.”

He criticised the Government’s handling of a number of issues and said a change in the GSLP leadership would not address underlying concerns.

“GSLP Leadership change will be meaningless because all Ministers own and condone the improper action we have seen or the assault on the independent Principal Auditor,” he said.

“There are insufficient controls on waste and abuse. While people struggle special interests run uncontrolled.”

“All this matters because it cheats you of resources that could provide more for you and your families. People deserve more. They deserve a brighter future.”

“On Thursday I will set out our vision for change to deliver a Gibraltar we can all be proud of again and that truly works for you as a citizen.”

The GSD’s AGM will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall on Thursday, June 4, at 6pm.