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Tue 2nd Jun, 2026

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Gibraltar joins Overseas Territories Day events in Westminster

By Chronicle Staff
2nd June 2026

Gibraltar joined the United Kingdom’s other 13 Overseas Territories at events in Westminster marking Overseas Territories Day.

The annual observance, held on the first Monday in June, celebrates the constitutional links between the United Kingdom and its Overseas Territories and recognises their strategic, cultural and environmental contributions.

A reception was held in the State Rooms of Speaker’s House at the House of Commons, hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Addressing guests from across the Territories, Sir Lindsay described himself as a close friend of the Overseas Territories and said: “They are a part of us.”

His support was acknowledged by the President of the UK Overseas Territories Association, David Burt, the Premier of Bermuda, who said Sir Lindsay’s personal commitment had “undoubtedly made a difference”.

The Minister for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, reiterated the United Kingdom Government’s commitment to the principle of “nothing about you, without you” in its engagement with the Territories.

James Cleverly, speaking for the United Kingdom Opposition, said he always referred to “the British family” and that the Overseas Territories formed an integral part of it.

The day also included an Evensong service at Westminster Abbey attended by Mr Doughty, Mr Burt and representatives of the Territories.

The Gibraltar Representative to the United Kingdom, Jonathan Scott, attended the service and the events at the Palace of Westminster on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar, together with the Executive Director of Gibraltar House, Ty Duarte.

During the events, the UK Overseas Territories Association presented Sir Lindsay with a commemorative wreath crafted by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

The wreath incorporated native flora from each of the Territories. Gibraltar was represented in the wreath by two species indigenous to the Rock: the strawberry tree (Arbutus unedo) and the dwarf fan palm (Chamaerops humilis), both characteristic of Gibraltar’s distinctive Mediterranean landscape.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, said, “Overseas Territories Day is an opportunity for Gibraltar to stand alongside its fellow Territories in celebrating our shared values, our distinct identities, and the enduring partnership we hold with the United Kingdom.”

“The strawberry tree and the dwarf fan palm, both native to our Rock, are a reminder that Gibraltar’s character is as rooted in its natural environment as it is in its constitution and its people. We are proud to be part of this family, and grateful for the strong support shown by Mr Speaker, Ministers and Members on both sides of the House.”

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