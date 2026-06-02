Horticultural Society launches ‘In Nature’ art and photography competition

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society has launched an art and photography competition inviting people of all ages to explore and celebrate Gibraltar’s natural environment.

The “In Nature” Art and Photography Competition 2026 aims to promote environmental awareness and encourage appreciation for Gibraltar’s wildlife, landscapes and native flora.

The competition includes three categories.

The Gibraltar Wildlife Competition invites participants to submit photographs of local wildlife, including Barbary macaques, migratory birds, insects, reptiles and marine life.

A second photography category, Nature’s Textures, focuses on patterns and details found in the natural environment, including bark, leaves, rock formations, shells, flowers and landscapes.

The Native Plants Artwork Competition invites artists to submit original work inspired by Gibraltar’s native plants and flora. Entries can include drawings, paintings, mixed media and other artistic techniques.

Submissions must be handed in at The Growing Artist Hub at 120A Irish Town by Wednesday, June 10.

Entries will be assessed on the morning of Thursday, June 11, by a judging panel comprising wildlife conservationist Jessica Leaper, artist Phoebe Noble and photographer Andrew Fortuna.

A prize-giving evening will be held at The Growing Artist Hub at 6pm that day.

Shortlisted entries from all three categories will be displayed in an exhibition running from Friday, June 12, to Friday, June 19.

The society encouraged schools, families, amateur photographers, artists and nature enthusiasts to take part.

Further information and entry details are available from the Gibraltar Horticultural Society or at www.gibraltarhorticulturalsociety.com

“Together, let’s celebrate Gibraltar’s nature through art, photography, and creativity,” said a representative from the society.