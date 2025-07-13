Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Bulgaria Clinch Tri-Nation Title With Commanding Win Over Gibraltar

By Stephen Ignacio
13th July 2025

Bulgaria claimed the Bulgaria Tri-Nation T20I Series title with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Gibraltar in the final, chasing down a target of 195 runs in just 16.3 overs at Sofia on July 13, 2025.

Gibraltar, batting first, posted 194 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs. Opening the innings, Philip Raikes and Michael Raikes provided a strong foundation with a 101-run partnership. Philip scored 45 off 25 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes before being dismissed by Prakash Mishra. Michael Raikes followed soon after, having made 54 off 35, including five boundaries and three sixes, before falling to Jakob Gul.

Gibraltar then lost wickets in quick succession. Chris Pyle was bowled for 2, Iain Latin was trapped lbw for 1, and Kabir Mirpuri (13 off 9) was bowled by Mishra. James Fitzgerald contributed 10, while Joe Wilson and Kenroy Nestor added 4 and 0 respectively. A late push from Richard Hatchman (24 off 10) and Andrew Reyes (26 off 13) helped Gibraltar finish with a competitive total.

Prakash Mishra led Bulgaria’s bowling attack with 4 wickets for 34 runs in his 4 overs. Jakob Gul took 2 for 33, and Milen Gogev also claimed 2 wickets for 20 runs. Zeerak Chughtai took 1 for 26 from his 3 overs.

In response, Bulgaria’s top order produced a powerful chase. Captain Hristo Lakov scored 48 off 36 balls, striking five fours and two sixes, before being caught by Latin off the bowling of Joe Wilson. Isa Zaroo anchored the innings with a commanding 78 not out off 42 balls, which included eight fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 185.71.

He was supported by Milen Gogev, who added 27 off 12 balls before being dismissed lbw, also by Wilson. The chase was sealed by Manan Bashir, who struck an unbeaten 43 off just 9 balls, hitting seven sixes with a strike rate of 477.77.

Bulgaria reached 200 for 2 in 16.3 overs, securing the win with 21 balls to spare. Gibraltar’s only wicket-taker was Joe Wilson, who finished with 2 for 27 in 3.3 overs. All other bowlers remained wicketless and conceded heavily.

The win marked a convincing finish for Bulgaria, whose aggressive batting and timely bowling, especially from Player of the Match Prakash Mishra, delivered them the Tri-Nation title in front of their home crowd.

