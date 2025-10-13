Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Convent announces death of Admiral of the Fleet Sir Benjamin Bathurst, the Governor’s father

Admiral of the Fleet Sir Benjamin Bathurst pictured on HMS Dagger during a visit to the Gibraltar Squadron in October 2024.

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2025

The Convent has announced the death of Admiral of the Fleet Sir Benjamin Bathurst, who passed away peacefully on October 12 while visiting his son, the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, in Gibraltar. 

Sir Benjamin was 89. His wife of 66 years, Lady Bathurst, was with him at the time of his passing. 

As a mark of respect, the Union Flag at the Convent will fly at half-mast on Monday October 13. 

Flags will also fly at half-mast at No.6 Convent Place from 8am to 8pm, while the Gibraltar Parliament will pay its respects with a one-minute silence before the beginning of this morning’s session.  

“On learning the sad news of his father’s passing I conveyed the condolences of the Government and people of Gibraltar to His Excellency the Governor yesterday morning,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. 

“My thoughts and those of the whole of Gibraltar will be with His Excellency, Lady Bathurst and their family today.” 

“The flags at No.6 Convent Place will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for the Admiral of the Fleet and as a symbol of our deepest sympathy for his Excellency on the loss of his father.” 

In a statement, HQ British Forces Gibraltar also expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the Governor on the passing of his father. 

Admiral of the Fleet Sir Benjamin Bathurst joined the Royal Navy aged 16 in 1953 at Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth.  

During his early career he qualified as a Fleet Air Arm pilot, serving on board the aircraft carrier HMS Eagle as well as on exchange with the Royal Australian Navy as an instructor, and in Northern Ireland.  

He commanded the frigates HMS Ariadne and later HMS Minerva, served as Captain of the 5th Frigate Squadron and was later appointed Flag Officer, Second Flotilla.  

Throughout his sea going appointments, he often operated in the Mediterranean and was frequently in Gibraltar throughout his career.  

Other appointments included Director Naval Air Warfare at the time of the Falkland campaign; Director General, Naval Manpower and Training; Chief of Fleet Support as Vice Admiral; and as Commander-in-Chief Fleet.  

On promotion to Admiral, he was then appointed Vice-Chief of Defence Staff.  

The pinnacle of his career was as First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, leading the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.  

He was promoted Admiral of the Fleet on 10 July 1995 upon his retirement, following an exemplary and distinguished career.  

He leaves his wife of 66 years, Lady Bathurst, three daughters and his son. 

