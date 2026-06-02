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Tue 2nd Jun, 2026

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Local News

Young people invited to share views in new free-time survey

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
2nd June 2026

Young people across Gibraltar are being invited to share their views on how they spend their free time and the activities they would like to see offered in the community.

The survey has been launched by the Department of Education and Public Health Gibraltar.

It was developed by the Public Health team in collaboration with the Department of Education, with support from the behavioural science team at the UK Health Security Agency.

The survey will ask young people about their interests, preferences and experiences, including how they spend their free time, what they enjoy doing and the opportunities they feel are currently available to them.

It also includes a small number of questions relating to screen use.

The findings will contribute to wider work being carried out across the Government to better understand screen-time habits and their impact on young people.

The anonymous survey takes around five minutes to complete and will be distributed through all secondary schools in Gibraltar.

The information gathered will be used to help shape future activities, opportunities and initiatives for young people.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said, “We want to hear directly from our young people about what matters to them, how they spend their time outside school, and what opportunities they would like to see available in Gibraltar. Their views are invaluable and will help us ensure that future initiatives are shaped by the experiences and aspirations of the young people they are designed to support.”

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