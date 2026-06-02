Peter J Isola Foundation donates vehicle to Children’s Residential Services

The Peter J Isola Foundation has donated a Mitsubishi Colt five-door vehicle to Children’s Residential Services to support the work of the Care Agency.

The vehicle was presented last week at an event attended by the Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Director of Services, Safety and Standards, Angelo Cerisola, the Head of Children’s Services, Rachel Netto, and the Chief Executive of the Care Agency, Carlos Banderas.

Trustees Katrina Isola and Tammy Isola represented the foundation.

Tammy Isola said, “We have focused this year on supporting our elder citizens with the GibSilver project and our younger citizens with our work renovating the Youth Clubs and Children’s Services with this versatile vehicle which will facilitate the excellent work the Care Agency deliver on a daily basis across our community.”

“This donation will make a real and practical difference to the daily lives of children and young people in residential care.”

The foundation thanked Gedime for its support in supplying the vehicle.

The donation reflects the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting meaningful initiatives that benefit the wider community and improve the wellbeing and opportunities of children, families, and vulnerable adults.

Mr Banderas said, “We are extremely grateful to The Peter J Isola Foundation for this generous donation. Access to smaller vehicles is vital for our residential services, enabling us to respond more effectively to the individual needs of the children and young people in our care.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez added, “I am very grateful to The Peter J Isola Foundation for this generous and practical donation to Children’s Residential Services. This vehicle will make a real difference to the day-to-day work of the Care Agency, helping staff support children and young people in residential care with greater flexibility and responsiveness.”