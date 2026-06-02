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Tue 2nd Jun, 2026

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Local News

GCS announces Literary Festival speakers including bestselling novelist

By Chronicle Staff
2nd June 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced a further 10 authors who will participate in the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2026, adding to the line-up for the event scheduled to take place from November 9 to 15.

Among the newly confirmed speakers is bestselling novelist Adele Parks, whose 25 novels have sold more than six million copies in English and have been translated into 31 languages.

Her recent works include the Sunday Times bestsellers Just Between Us, One Last Secret and Our Beautiful Mess.

Former Head of the British Diplomatic Service Lord Peter Ricketts will return to the festival to discuss his latest publication, Peace Makers: Shaping the Modern World. The book recounts the stories of Foreign Office officials during the Second World War and examines how British diplomacy helped keep Franco’s Spain out of the Nazi camp.

Award-winning author Jay Griffiths will present How Animals Heal Us, which explores the relationship between animals, health and human wellbeing.

Also joining the programme is Eliza Clark, named by Granta as one of its Best of Young British Novelists in 2023. She is known for works including Boy Parts, Penance and the short story collection She’s Always Hungry.

Art historian and curator Nicola Moorby will discuss Turner and Constable, which examines the relationship between the two artists and their influence on British landscape painting.

Dr Mathew Ford will present War in the Smartphone Age, a study of how conflict is mediated and experienced through digital technology.

Sean Gilbert, whose debut novel I’ll Be the Monster has received critical acclaim, will appear at the festival alongside George Bell, author of Be a Man About It: Building a Healthier Idea of Masculinity, which explores mental health and the pressures faced by boys and men.

Andy Baker will discuss dementia care through his book The Adaptive Caregiver Model, while writer Callie Kazumi will present her psychological thrillers Claire Darling and Greedy.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “This further line up of authors for the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival continues to add a diverse range of subjects and genres to the offering, which will appeal to an even greater audience.”

“The Festival Team and I are looking forward to November and are confident this year’s Festival will once again delight, inform and entertain.”

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