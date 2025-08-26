Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

EFSA Gibraltar Shines at European Boat Championship in Fedje, Norway

By Stephen Ignacio
26th August 2025

EFSA Gibraltar has returned from the European Boat Championship held in Fedje, Norway, bringing home gold and silver medals.
The competition was well-attended, with 91 anglers from nine nations taking part. The weather, however, proved challenging, with winds exceeding 40 knots and torrential rain. As a result, the event could only take place on the first day, with the remaining three days cancelled. Typically, anglers have multiple days to improve their standings, but this year a strong single-day performance was crucial.
Target species in Fedje included Ling, Cod, Haddock, Coalfish, among others. The biggest fish of the competition was a 28kg Ling.

Charles Carreras was Gibraltar’s standout angler, achieving impressive results:

• Overall individual position: 7th

• Executive team: Gold

• Senior category: Silver

Overall, Gibraltar finished 8th, notably ahead of the Scottish team, who had spent the past two years practicing in these waters in preparation for the event

