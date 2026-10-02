Equality Ministry marks International Day of Older Persons

The Ministry of Equality marked the International Day of Older Persons with an afternoon tea at the Calpe Rowing Club, bringing members of the community together for music and social activities.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, welcomed those attending and highlighted the contribution older people continue to make to Gibraltar’s families, workplaces and wider community.

Guests were treated to afternoon tea and live music by local singer Jonathan Fernandez.

A raffle was also held with prizes donated by Chic Hair Salon, the Gibraltar Horticultural Society, SM Seruya, BookGem Bookshop and Monique’s Bistro.

The event formed part of the Ministry of Equality’s programme of activities to mark the International Day of Older Persons and promote social connection, inclusion and wellbeing among older members of the community.

Mr Santos said: “Our older generations have contributed enormously to the Gibraltar we know today, and it is important that we continue to recognise and celebrate them. This event created a shared sense of community and the Ministry remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote inclusion, participation and companionship.”

“I would like to thank everyone who joined us, Jonathan Fernandez for the wonderful entertainment, the Calpe Rowing Club for hosting the event, and all the local businesses and organisations that generously contributed prizes to the raffle. Their support helped to make the afternoon a great success.”