GHA to roll out flu vaccinations in two phases amid UK supply delays

The Gibraltar Health Authority will begin its annual seasonal flu vaccination campaign on Monday, October 5, with vaccines offered in two phases because of manufacturing issues affecting supplies from the UK.

The GHA said the phased approach would allow it to use its existing limited stock while further deliveries arrive, with all quantities ordered expected to be in Gibraltar by the end of November.

It said the system was designed to maintain safety and quality-control requirements while prioritising people most at risk of complications from flu.

Under the first phase, vaccinations will be offered to people aged 60 and over, severely immunocompromised patients, residents of ERS accommodation and long-stay hospital patients.

People aged 60 and over can book an appointment by calling the vaccination service on 200 66966.

The telephone line will operate from Monday, October 5, between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday.

The GHA will contact severely immunocompromised patients directly to offer appointments.

Anyone who believes they are severely immunocompromised and has not received a telephone call by Friday, October 16, is being asked to contact the vaccination service on 200 66966 between 9am and 3pm.

GHA staff will offer vaccinations directly to residents of ERS accommodation and long-stay hospital patients.

The GHA Mobile Health Unit will also initially offer vaccinations to people aged 60 and over between 9am and 1pm from Tuesday to Thursday.

It will be stationed outside No. 6 Convent Place on October 6, 7 and 8, before moving to Casemates Square on October 13, 14 and 15, October 20, 21 and 22, and October 27, 28 and 29.

Any changes to the schedule will be announced through the GHA’s social media channels.

Phase one is expected to run for about six weeks, although the GHA said this could be shortened if additional vaccine supplies for Phase 2 arrive earlier than expected.

The start date for phase two has yet to be confirmed.

Once further supplies are received, eligibility will be expanded to people aged 50 and over, those with a chronic long-term health condition, people who have significant contact with someone with a long-term health condition, pregnant women, health and social care workers and people living in long-stay residential settings.

Those eligible during phase two will be able to book an appointment with the GHA or attend the Mobile Health Unit.

The children’s school-based seasonal flu intranasal vaccination programme is unaffected by the supply delay and will proceed as planned.

Details are being finalised and will be communicated to parents through the usual channels.

Older children, or those unable to receive the vaccine on the day of their school vaccination programme, will be able to receive it during phase two by contacting the Children’s Health Centre on 200 03351.

The Primary Care Centre will operate an appointment-only service for seasonal flu vaccinations.

The GHA said any further updates on the vaccination programme or Mobile Health Unit schedule would be issued through its official communication channels.