Gibraltar Builds on Winter Games Success Ahead of Special Olympics World Winter Games Switzerland 2029

Special Olympics Gibraltar has welcomed the latest milestone announcement for the Special Olympics World Winter Games Switzerland 2029, confirming its intention to send a national team to compete on the World stage.

Taking place from 10–17 March 2029, the Games will be hosted across multiple Swiss venues, including Chur, Arosa and Lenzerheide, with the Opening Ceremony at Zurich’s Letzigrund Stadium. The event is expected to bring together more than 2,500 athletes from over 100 countries, making it the largest humanitarian and sporting event of its kind.

The official agreement signing in Chur last week marks a significant step in preparations, reinforcing Switzerland’s commitment to inclusion and equal opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.

For Gibraltar, the announcement builds on a proud history of achievement at previous World Winter Games. Most notably, Team Gibraltar celebrated outstanding success at the 2025 Games in Turin, securing gold medals in alpine skiing and snowshoeing having consistently delivered strong performances in World Winter Games in the past, highlighting the territory’s growing strength in winter sports on the international stage.

Special Olympics Gibraltar emphasised that participation in the 2029 Games will not only provide an opportunity for local athletes to compete at the highest level, but also continue promoting the values of inclusion, respect and unity within the community.

The Switzerland 2029 Games will feature a diverse programme of winter sports alongside initiatives aimed at fostering greater inclusion in sport, education and society.

With preparations gathering pace, excitement is already building in Gibraltar as athletes, coaches and supporters look ahead to representing the Rock at another landmark global event.