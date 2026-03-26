Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Builds on Winter Games Success Ahead of Special Olympics World Winter Games Switzerland 2029

Screenshot

By Stephen Ignacio
26th March 2026

Special Olympics Gibraltar has welcomed the latest milestone announcement for the Special Olympics World Winter Games Switzerland 2029, confirming its intention to send a national team to compete on the World stage.
Taking place from 10–17 March 2029, the Games will be hosted across multiple Swiss venues, including Chur, Arosa and Lenzerheide, with the Opening Ceremony at Zurich’s Letzigrund Stadium. The event is expected to bring together more than 2,500 athletes from over 100 countries, making it the largest humanitarian and sporting event of its kind.
The official agreement signing in Chur last week marks a significant step in preparations, reinforcing Switzerland’s commitment to inclusion and equal opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.
For Gibraltar, the announcement builds on a proud history of achievement at previous World Winter Games. Most notably, Team Gibraltar celebrated outstanding success at the 2025 Games in Turin, securing gold medals in alpine skiing and snowshoeing having consistently delivered strong performances in World Winter Games in the past, highlighting the territory’s growing strength in winter sports on the international stage.
Special Olympics Gibraltar emphasised that participation in the 2029 Games will not only provide an opportunity for local athletes to compete at the highest level, but also continue promoting the values of inclusion, respect and unity within the community.
The Switzerland 2029 Games will feature a diverse programme of winter sports alongside initiatives aimed at fostering greater inclusion in sport, education and society.
With preparations gathering pace, excitement is already building in Gibraltar as athletes, coaches and supporters look ahead to representing the Rock at another landmark global event.

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty Bill published in Gib as Spanish cabinet approves emergency spending on border infrastructure

Wed 25th Mar, 2026

Features

From university director to artist, Nadine Collado exhibits across Europe

Tue 24th Mar, 2026

Local News

Electric London black cabs launched in Gibraltar

Tue 24th Mar, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

Pedal Ready and Gibraltar Boys Secondary School trailblaze cycling training in school curriculum

Wed 25th Mar, 2026

Features

‘Dream come true’ as teenager Sebastian Diaz makes West End debut

Sun 22nd Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar U19 to face Kosovo on Friday

26th March 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Under 21s to take on Bulgaria this Friday at Europa

26th March 2026

Sports
“This feels more complete,” Torrilla tells media as Gibraltar look to replicate past success

25th March 2026

Sports
'Just another game' insists Wiseman as he prepares team for play-off against Latvia with the aim "to win"

25th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026