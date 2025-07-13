Gibraltar Clinch Last-Over Victory Against Turkey in High-Scoring T20I

Gibraltar edged out Turkey by five wickets with three balls to spare in the sixth match of the Bulgaria Tri-Nation T20I Series, held on July 12, 2025, in Sofia. Chasing a challenging target of 194, Gibraltar reached 198/5 in 19.3 overs to secure the win. Philip Raikes was named Player of the Match for his quick-fire 62 off 35 balls.

Turkey, after being put in to bat, posted a competitive 193/4 from their 20 overs. Their innings was anchored by Muhammad Fahad, who struck 65 off 36 balls with eight fours and four sixes, and Ali Turkmen, who remained unbeaten on 51 off 30 deliveries. The pair shared crucial partnerships through the middle overs.

Openers Ilyas Ataullah (21 off 11) and Fahad gave Turkey a brisk start, reaching 24 before Ataullah was dismissed by Kenroy Nestor in the third over. Fahad continued the momentum before falling in the 13th over. Contributions from Gokhan Alta (23 off 18) and Zafer Durmaz (15* off 7) lifted the final total to 193.

Gibraltar used seven bowlers in total. Kabir Mirpuri was the pick of the attack, claiming 2 for 46 in his four overs. Joe Wilson and Nestor took one wicket each, while Andrew Reyes bowled economically, conceding only 15 runs from his full quota.

In reply, Gibraltar began positively. Opener Philip Raikes led the charge with a powerful 62 off 35 deliveries, hitting six fours and four sixes. Although they lost Michael Raikes early, caught for 3, Gibraltar reached 95 in the ninth over before Raikes was dismissed.

Wicketkeeper Chris Pyle played a blistering knock of 38 off 16 balls, which included five boundaries and two sixes, helping to maintain the required run rate. Captain Iain Latin added 27 off 23, while Kabir Mirpuri remained not out with 34 off 24 balls. Joe Wilson provided the finishing touches, scoring an unbeaten 26 from just 11 deliveries, striking three fours and two sixes.

Turkey’s bowling effort was led by Murat Yilmaz, who picked up 2 for 37, while Ali Turkmen, Ilyas Ataullah, and Muhammad Fahad each took one wicket. Despite their efforts, Gibraltar’s deep batting lineup saw them home with three balls to spare.

With this result, Gibraltar continues to show strong form in the tournament, they were due to play Bulgaria this Sunday.