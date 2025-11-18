Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar match against Georgia ends with eight red cards

By Stephen Ignacio
18th November 2025

Gibraltar U19’s final match in Croatia was to end in controversy with a total of eight players sent off in the final minutes.
With the match at 1-0 for Georgia tensions were high as they arrived into the final minutes.
As they entered injury time the red cards flew with Georgia receiving a total of four red cards and Gibraltar three, two of them to Gibraltar goalkeepers.
The referee was to signal the end of the much immediately after with UEFA understood to be reviewing the situation and expected to give a decision on the final result.
The match is presently recorded on the official UEFA website as having finished at 1-0 for Georgia.
Official stats however indicate that the match could be awarded to Gibraltar with Georgia recorded as having received five red cards in total during the match.
Under present UEFA match regulations the minimum number of players any team can field is seven. Five red cards placing Georgia below this threshold.
A total of eight yellow cards and eight red cards were shown throughout the match.

