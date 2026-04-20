Gibraltar netball umpires head to U19 Europe Netball

Gibraltar Netball will be represented at this year’s U19 Europe Netball competition in Nottingham, England, with two local officials selected for officiating roles at the event, scheduled to take place from 6–8 November 2026.

Natalia Porter has been invited to officiate as an umpire, while Nathalie Chipolina has been named as a reserve umpire. Both are part of the Europe Netball Glass Ceiling Project, an initiative aimed at developing the next generation of officials across the region.

The programme focuses on nurturing officiating talent through structured mentoring and support, helping umpires progress to higher levels of the game. Funded by World Netball, the project has been implemented at several Europe Netball events, including the Rising Stars tournament in the Isle of Man and the U17 event in Aberdeen.

A key component of the initiative is mentorship, with experienced officials working closely with developing umpires. Participants have described the programme as a valuable step in their progression on the international stage.

Gibraltar currently has four umpires involved in the Glass Ceiling Project: Natalia Porter, Nathalie Chipolina, Ella Millan and Wendy Kassam.