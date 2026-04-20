Youth athletes run alongside Sir Mo Farah

This past Saturday, young athletes participating in the GAAA Track and Road Runners League took part in a rare event after being invited to run alongside Sir Mo Farah.

The youngsters, mainly from Lourdians Athletics Club, gathered just outside the archways of the Gibraltar Parliament building, where Sir Mo stopped to greet them and organise them to join him for the final stretch of his Round the Rock charity run.

Emphasising the importance of “finishing together as a team,” Sir Mo led the youngsters down the final stretch through Main Street to Casemates, where they were met by a large crowd awaiting his arrival at the finish line.



