Top of Ten-Pin Bowling league tightens significantly

A series of dominant performances and tight encounters marked the latest round of fixtures in the local ten-pin bowling leagues, with several teams strengthening their positions as the season gathers momentum.

Among the standout results, Colour Of Money delivered a commanding 9–0 victory over Brooklyn Messengers, while Wigs mirrored that scoreline in their emphatic win against Seven Deadly Pins. The Misfits also enjoyed a flawless outing, sweeping New Pins On The Rock 9–0.

Elsewhere, Kingpins secured a strong 7–2 win over Gully Huggers, with The Alley Cats matching that result against Rock N Rollers. Pins & Principles claimed a 7–2 victory over The Safe Bet Strikers, and Lightning Strikes also recorded a 7–2 win against Oddballs. The closest contest of the round saw Split Happens edge Split Personalities 5–4 in a tightly fought encounter.

In the A League, the race for top spot has tightened significantly. Lightning Strikes currently lead the standings on pin count, level on 14 points with Split Happens. Split Personalities and Colour Of Money are also tied on points, with the former holding a slight advantage on pins, setting up what promises to be a closely contested title battle.

Meanwhile, in the B League, Wigs have opened up a two-point lead at the top after back-to-back maximum-point performances. Kingpins sit in second place, maintaining pressure on the leaders, while The Misfits occupy third spot, keeping themselves firmly in contention in what remains a competitive division.