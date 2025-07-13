Gibraltar show they have learnt from experience at FIBA Youth Eurobasket even facing defeat

It was a great start for Gibraltar’s U16 girls against Moldova as they led the first quarter 17–6.

Days of playing from behind and facing heavy defeats were put behind them as they confidently took on Moldova, with a massive cheer ringing out after the first-quarter buzzer — a reflection of the determination they had shown in pursuit of a positive result.

Having lost 74–35 to hosts Kosovo the previous day, no one would have blamed the young team if they had entered this match with doubts about whether they could overcome their next opponents. Moldova, while not at the level of some of the other teams, were still a strong side in possession. This was a match for pride, with both teams playing to determine who would finish seventh or eighth.

The second quarter began as a tightly contested affair. Moldova were first to add to the scoreboard, closing the gap to 17–8. Gibraltar, however, held firm and continued to play with a new energy and purpose — the lessons from the previous four days of competition starting to show, even if only temporarily.

Some small errors in possession allowed Moldova to creep closer, narrowing the score to 17–12 before Gibraltar responded. The young Gibraltarians matched Moldova’s intensity, showing a resilience that had been evident in earlier matches — this time with the lead in hand. Moldova cut the gap further to 19–13, but Gibraltar responded again to push it to 21–14.

While still far from their full potential, Gibraltar’s solid defence helped them retain some control as the quarter wore on. Moldova continued to press and eventually reduced the lead to just four points at 21–17 with two minutes left before halftime.

Throughout, the Gibraltar coach remained focused, guiding her players through a scenario they had yet to face in the tournament — playing with a lead. Two additional points and a successful free throw stretched the lead back to five. As Moldova scored three points, Gibraltar immediately responded with two of their own and held firm defensively in the final seconds.

The Gibraltar bench reacted with some minor frustration when a risky final shot was taken and missed, but Moldova failed to capitalise, leaving the halftime score at Gibraltar 26 – 22 Moldova. A four-point lead going into the break sparked celebrations and renewed belief — a rare morale victory for a team that had trailed in every match until now.

In contrast, Moldova’s coach could be heard loudly berating his players as they headed to the locker room — a stark contrast to the supportive high-fives from Gibraltar coaches Luis Romero and Monica Brown.

The third quarter began with both benches cheering their players on. It took four minutes before the first points were scored — by Moldova — cutting the lead to one. A loss of possession then allowed them to take the lead at 27–26.

Gibraltar responded quickly but were unlucky as free throws and counters bounced off the rim. With five minutes played, Gibraltar had yet to score, and Moldova increased their lead to 31–26. Turnovers from set plays and off-ball movement issues gave Moldova more chances, and they pushed ahead to 33–26.

Struggling under the basket, Gibraltar’s confidence began to wane in the afternoon heat. It wasn’t until the final three minutes of the quarter that they registered their first points — making it 33–28.

Two contrasting coaching styles were on display. Gibraltar’s coaches remained composed, even in adversity, while Moldova’s coach displayed visible frustration through animated gestures and vocal criticism of his team.

Moldova extended their lead to 38–30 as the final minute approached. The quarter ended with them firmly ahead, 40–30, having overturned Gibraltar’s earlier lead and dominating the period. The early scoring energy from Gibraltar had faded.

Despite the scoreboard, Gibraltar maintained discipline and team spirit. Many of the players will still be eligible for next year’s tournament, and this experience will serve them well. They remained stuck on 30 points for much of the final quarter, as Moldova pulled away to 46–30.

Still, Gibraltar battled for every ball. The final scoreline — a 55–33 defeat — does not reflect the growth and development the team showed throughout the game and tournament.

While there is still plenty to work on — particularly with fundamentals — this young side can hold their heads high. Expectations had not been high, and with development as the primary goal, Gibraltar’s U16 girls demonstrated resilience and a fast learning curve.

Importantly, the Gibraltar coaching team showed that the focus was on player development rather than results — a sharp contrast to some other teams in the tournament, where coaches’ harsh treatment of young players was at odds with the spirit of youth sport.